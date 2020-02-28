American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE: AMT] shares went lower by -4.33% from its previous closing of $232.93, now trading at the price of $222.85, also adding -10.08 points. Is AMT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.62 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AMT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 441.60M float and a -9.47% run over in the last seven days. AMT share price has been hovering between $258.62 and $172.39 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [NYSE:AMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $232.93.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] sitting at +21.35 and its Gross Margin at +42.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.60%. These measurements indicate that American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.60%. Its Return on Equity is 21.36, and its Return on Assets is 3.73. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AMT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 396.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 64.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 344.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.69 and P/E Ratio of 52.49. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] earns $1,480,322 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.22.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has 443.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $103.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 172.39 to 258.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 3.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.70. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.