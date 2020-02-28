Amyris, Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] stock went down by -3.06% or -0.09 points down from its previous closing price of $2.94. The stock reached $2.85 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AMRS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -13.18% in the period of the last 7 days.

AMRS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.15, at one point touching $2.8602. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $3.15. The 52-week high currently stands at $5.75 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -36.91% after the recent low of $1.87.

Amyris, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 03/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amyris, Inc. [AMRS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] sitting at -208.66 and its Gross Margin at +42.30.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 164.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] earns $126,449 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.39 and its Current Ratio is 0.43. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] has 99.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $292.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.87 to 5.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 9.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amyris, Inc. [AMRS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.