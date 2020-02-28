The share price of Apollo Global Management, Inc. [NYSE: APO] inclined by $42.31, presently trading at $40.14. The company’s shares saw 44.96% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $27.69 recorded on 02/27/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as APO fall by -10.64% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -10.01% compared to -4.86 of all time high it touched on 02/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -16.63%, while additionally gaining 44.16% during the last 12 months. Apollo Global Management, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $53.23. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.09% increase from the current trading price.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. [NYSE:APO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.31.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] sitting at +2.79 and its Gross Margin at +98.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is -2.01, and its Return on Assets is -0.44. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates APO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 161.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 262.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.18 and P/E Ratio of 10.78. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Global Management, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] earns $1,018,739 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] has 418.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.69 to 52.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 4.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.18. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] a Reliable Buy?

Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.