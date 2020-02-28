Big Lots, Inc. [BIG] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $15.76 after BIG shares went down by -29.77% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Big Lots, Inc. [NYSE:BIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.44.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Big Lots, Inc. [BIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Big Lots, Inc. [BIG] sitting at +4.24 and its Gross Margin at +38.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.70%. Its Return on Equity is 23.03, and its Return on Assets is 8.54. These metrics all suggest that Big Lots, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Big Lots, Inc. [BIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 74.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Big Lots, Inc. [BIG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.48 and P/E Ratio of 2.55. These metrics all suggest that Big Lots, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Big Lots, Inc. [BIG] earns $147,138 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.85. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.25 and its Current Ratio is 1.77. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Big Lots, Inc. [BIG] has 39.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $893.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.54 to 39.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -14.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 6.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 11.25. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Big Lots, Inc. [BIG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. [BIG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.