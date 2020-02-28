Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] saw a change by -4.03% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $15.96. The company is holding 65.61M shares with keeping 64.21M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -1.24% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -24.68% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -20.33%, trading +1.36% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 65.61M shares valued at 1.6 million were bought and sold.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:BPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.63.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 02/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] sitting at +19.94 and its Gross Margin at +51.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.50%. Its Return on Equity is 12.90, and its Return on Assets is 0.94. These metrics suggest that this Brookfield Property REIT Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 914.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 914.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.49.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] has 65.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.16 to 21.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.01. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] a Reliable Buy?

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.