Caesars Entertainment Corporation [NASDAQ: CZR] dipped by -0.24% on the last trading session, reaching $12.72 price per share at the time. Caesars Entertainment Corporation represents 686.76M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.76B with the latest information.

The Caesars Entertainment Corporation traded at the price of $12.72 with 12.04 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CZR shares recorded 13.95M.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation [NASDAQ:CZR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.75.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] sitting at +9.74 and its Gross Margin at +36.53, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50%. Its Return on Equity is 9.36, and its Return on Assets is 1.18. These metrics suggest that this Caesars Entertainment Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 585.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 580.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.27.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] earns $127,136 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.13. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] has 686.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.00 to 14.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 4.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.39. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] a Reliable Buy?

Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.