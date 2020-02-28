Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE: XEC] gained by 2.01% on the last trading session, reaching $31.26 price per share at the time. Cimarex Energy Co. represents 103.75M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.18B with the latest information.

The Cimarex Energy Co. traded at the price of $31.26 with 1.63 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of XEC shares recorded 1.76M.

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE:XEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.65.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] sitting at +25.37 and its Gross Margin at +36.85, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.20%. These measurements indicate that Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.90%. Its Return on Equity is -3.57, and its Return on Assets is -1.89. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates XEC financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.75. Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 0.82. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has 103.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.62 to 75.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 6.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.81. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.