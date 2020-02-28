CME Group Inc. [CME] took an upward turn with a change of -4.73%, trading at the price of $200.43 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.58 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while CME Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.51M shares for that time period. CME monthly volatility recorded 2.49%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.74%. PS value for CME stocks is 15.50 with PB recorded at 2.81.

CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $210.39.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CME Group Inc. [CME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CME Group Inc. [CME] sitting at +49.50 and its Gross Margin at +79.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.10%. These measurements indicate that CME Group Inc. [CME] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.90%. Its Return on Equity is 8.13, and its Return on Assets is 2.77. These metrics suggest that this CME Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CME Group Inc. [CME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

CME Group Inc. [CME] has 358.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $75.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 159.07 to 225.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.03, which indicates that it is 3.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CME Group Inc. [CME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CME Group Inc. [CME], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.