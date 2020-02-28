CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] dipped by -2.69% on the last trading session, reaching $57.74 price per share at the time. CVS Health Corporation represents 1.31B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $77.84B with the latest information.

The CVS Health Corporation traded at the price of $57.74 with 5.75 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CVS shares recorded 6.96M.

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] sitting at +4.95 and its Gross Margin at +17.67, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is 10.86, and its Return on Assets is 3.14. These metrics suggest that this CVS Health Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 139.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 130.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.55 and P/E Ratio of 11.35. These metrics all suggest that CVS Health Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.62 and its Current Ratio is 0.94. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has 1.31B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $77.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.72 to 77.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 3.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.84. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is CVS Health Corporation [CVS] a Reliable Buy?

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.