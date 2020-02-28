Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ: DYNT] opened at $0.98 and closed at $1.21 a share within trading session on 02/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 114.88% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.60.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ: DYNT] had 4.39 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 188.15K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 15.54%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.89%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.63 during that period and DYNT managed to take a rebound to $2.39 in the last 52 weeks.

Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ:DYNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.21.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] sitting at -0.79 and its Gross Margin at +30.65, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.20%. Its Return on Equity is -4.38, and its Return on Assets is -2.26. These metrics suggest that this Dynatronics Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 41.78.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] earns $220,300 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.10 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.59 and its Current Ratio is 1.39. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] has 9.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.63 to 2.39. At its current price, it has moved up by 8.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 312.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.08, which indicates that it is 15.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 92.38. This RSI suggests that Dynatronics Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] a Reliable Buy?

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.