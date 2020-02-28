Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $31.98 after GDI shares went down by -4.85% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:GDI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.61.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] sitting at +11.23 and its Gross Margin at +31.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Equity is 8.97, and its Return on Assets is 3.49. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GDI financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.56. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.35 and P/E Ratio of 41.93. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.54. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.81 and its Current Ratio is 2.69. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] has 205.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.54 to 38.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.70. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] a Reliable Buy?

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.