Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] opened at $1.14 and closed at $1.04 a share within trading session on 02/27/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.48% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.03.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] had 1.81 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.24M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.34%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.18%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $1.03 during that period and GERN managed to take a rebound to $2.14 in the last 52 weeks.

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of Geron Corporation [GERN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Geron Corporation [GERN] sitting at -2914.92.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -22.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.70%. Its Return on Equity is -19.19, and its Return on Assets is -18.28. These metrics suggest that this Geron Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 147.82. Geron Corporation [GERN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Geron Corporation [GERN] earns $62,706 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.33 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 21.99 and its Current Ratio is 21.99. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Geron Corporation [GERN] has 201.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $209.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.03 to 2.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.35, which indicates that it is 7.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.27. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Geron Corporation [GERN] a Reliable Buy?

Geron Corporation [GERN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.