GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GSX] shares went lower by -2.71% from its previous closing of $42.00, now trading at the price of $40.86, also adding -1.14 points. Is GSX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.56 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GSX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 142.79M float and a -4.54% run over in the last seven days. GSX share price has been hovering between $46.40 and $8.53 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] sitting at +4.82 and its Gross Margin at +64.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1,305.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.34.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] earns $45,660 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.79 and its Current Ratio is 0.79. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] has 238.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.53 to 46.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 379.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.