Hercules Capital, Inc.[HTGC] stock saw a move by -10.12% on Thursday, touching 1.51 million. Based on the recent volume, Hercules Capital, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HTGC shares recorded 104.63M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Hercules Capital, Inc. [HTGC] stock could reach median target price of $16.50.

Hercules Capital, Inc. [HTGC] stock additionally went down by -17.39% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 0.21% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HTGC stock is set at 4.81% by far, with shares price recording returns by 3.69% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HTGC shares showcased 13.59% increase. HTGC saw -19.99% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.38% compared to high within the same period of time.

Hercules Capital, Inc. [NYSE:HTGC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.52.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hercules Capital, Inc. [HTGC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hercules Capital, Inc. [HTGC] sitting at +38.90 and its Gross Margin at +96.21.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hercules Capital, Inc. [HTGC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Hercules Capital, Inc. [HTGC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.22 and P/E Ratio of 7.56. These metrics all suggest that Hercules Capital, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Hercules Capital, Inc. [HTGC] earns $2,850,232 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.46 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Hercules Capital, Inc. [HTGC] has 104.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.82 to 16.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.53. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hercules Capital, Inc. [HTGC] a Reliable Buy?

Hercules Capital, Inc. [HTGC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.