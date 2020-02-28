Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] opened at $95.53 and closed at $95.83 a share within trading session on 02/27/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.43% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $95.42.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] had 1.48 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.05M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.58%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.55%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $81.66 during that period and HLT managed to take a rebound to $115.48 in the last 52 weeks.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] sitting at +16.62 and its Gross Margin at +22.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.30%. Its Return on Equity is 2,553.62, and its Return on Assets is 6.09. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HLT financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 105.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] earns $54,803 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.80 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.73 and its Current Ratio is 0.73. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] has 283.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 81.66 to 115.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 4.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.94. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] a Reliable Buy?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.