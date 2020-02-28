Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] shares went lower by -2.82% from its previous closing of $42.53, now trading at the price of $41.33, also adding -1.2 points. Is HRL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.45 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HRL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 276.45M float and a -8.15% run over in the last seven days. HRL share price has been hovering between $48.86 and $37.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE:HRL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.53.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] sitting at +12.32 and its Gross Margin at +19.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.60%. Its Return on Equity is 16.99, and its Return on Assets is 11.74. These metrics all suggest that Hormel Foods Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 64.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.97 and P/E Ratio of 22.91. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] earns $505,176 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.85 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.19 and its Current Ratio is 2.14. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has 543.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.00 to 48.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.08, which indicates that it is 2.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.98. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] a Reliable Buy?

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.