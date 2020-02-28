Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] shares went lower by -5.56% from its previous closing of $15.46, now trading at the price of $14.60, also adding -0.86 points. Is IVZ stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.31 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of IVZ shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 371.68M float and a -19.02% run over in the last seven days. IVZ share price has been hovering between $22.18 and $15.15 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.46.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] sitting at +21.99 and its Gross Margin at +69.06, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.90%. Its Return on Equity is 6.13, and its Return on Assets is 1.96. These metrics suggest that this Invesco Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 59.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.98.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has 468.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.15 to 22.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 4.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.24. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] a Reliable Buy?

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.