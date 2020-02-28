Sterling Bancorp[STL] stock saw a move by -1.86% on Thursday, touching 1.42 million. Based on the recent volume, Sterling Bancorp stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of STL shares recorded 200.88M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Sterling Bancorp [STL] stock could reach median target price of $25.50.

Sterling Bancorp [STL] stock additionally went down by -16.13% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -18.18% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of STL stock is set at -17.90% by far, with shares price recording returns by -19.79% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, STL shares showcased -9.68% decrease. STL saw -26.07% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -1.86% compared to high within the same period of time.

Sterling Bancorp [NYSE:STL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.70.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sterling Bancorp [STL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sterling Bancorp [STL] sitting at +41.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.30%. These measurements indicate that Sterling Bancorp [STL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.30%. Its Return on Equity is 9.53, and its Return on Assets is 1.38. These metrics suggest that this Sterling Bancorp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sterling Bancorp [STL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.44.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04.

Sterling Bancorp [STL] has 200.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.70 to 22.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 3.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.21. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sterling Bancorp [STL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sterling Bancorp [STL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.