The Kroger Co.[KR] stock saw a move by -1.36% on Thursday, touching 8.21 million. Based on the recent volume, The Kroger Co. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KR shares recorded 786.59M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

The Kroger Co. [KR] stock additionally went down by -4.77% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 0.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KR stock is set at -4.83% by far, with shares price recording returns by 5.04% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KR shares showcased 22.66% increase. KR saw -7.71% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 37.00% compared to high within the same period of time.

The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.75.

Fundamental Analysis of The Kroger Co. [KR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Kroger Co. [KR] sitting at +2.23 and its Gross Margin at +19.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.10%. Its Return on Equity is 41.52, and its Return on Assets is 8.04. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Kroger Co. [KR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 193.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 153.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.49 and P/E Ratio of 14.37. These metrics all suggest that The Kroger Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Kroger Co. [KR] earns $267,466 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 75.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.28 and its Current Ratio is 0.76. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Kroger Co. [KR] has 786.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.70 to 30.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 3.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Kroger Co. [KR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Kroger Co. [KR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.