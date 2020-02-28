VICI Properties Inc.[VICI] stock saw a move by -3.28% on Thursday, touching 12.38 million. Based on the recent volume, VICI Properties Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VICI shares recorded 460.68M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock could reach median target price of $30.00.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock additionally went down by -11.84% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -5.74% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VICI stock is set at 16.82% by far, with shares price recording returns by 1.31% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VICI shares showcased 13.87% increase. VICI saw -13.74% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 21.13% compared to high within the same period of time.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.64.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] sitting at +66.40 and its Gross Margin at +97.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 61.80%. These measurements indicate that VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 7.39, and its Return on Assets is 4.44. These metrics suggest that this VICI Properties Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.83. VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.92 and P/E Ratio of 19.70. These metrics all suggest that VICI Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has 460.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.47 to 28.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.93. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.