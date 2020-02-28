Lyft, Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] opened at $37.62 and closed at $39.86 a share within trading session on 02/27/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.22% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $37.78.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Lyft, Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] had 14.74 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.03M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.51%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.02%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $37.07 during that period and LYFT managed to take a rebound to $88.60 in the last 52 weeks.

Lyft, Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lyft, Inc. [LYFT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] sitting at -74.74 and its Gross Margin at +22.22, this company’s Net Margin is now -63.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -96.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 34.10%. Its Return on Equity is -101.36, and its Return on Assets is -55.07. These metrics suggest that this Lyft, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.37.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.56.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.32.

Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] has 307.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.07 to 88.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.20. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] a Reliable Buy?

Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.