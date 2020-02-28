The share price of Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] inclined by $9.59, presently trading at $9.23. The company’s shares saw -3.65% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $9.58 recorded on 02/27/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MTDR fall by -24.13% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -21.78% compared to -3.05 of all time high it touched on 02/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -38.33%, while additionally dropping -49.50% during the last 12 months. Matador Resources Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $21.65. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 12.42% increase from the current trading price.

Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.59.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Matador Resources Company [MTDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] sitting at +35.55 and its Gross Margin at +43.88, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.40%. These measurements indicate that Matador Resources Company [MTDR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.40%. Its Return on Equity is 19.27, and its Return on Assets is 9.79. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MTDR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.90 and P/E Ratio of 12.26. These metrics all suggest that Matador Resources Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] earns $3,152,197 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.87 and its Current Ratio is 0.93. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has 120.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.58 to 22.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.22, which indicates that it is 9.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.85. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Matador Resources Company [MTDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Matador Resources Company [MTDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.