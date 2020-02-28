Micron Technology, Inc.[MU] stock saw a move by -3.42% on Thursday, touching 36.22 million. Based on the recent volume, Micron Technology, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MU shares recorded 1.15B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] stock could reach median target price of $66.50.

Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] stock additionally went down by -14.27% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -10.43% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MU stock is set at 22.41% by far, with shares price recording returns by 6.44% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MU shares showcased 19.18% increase. MU saw -17.34% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 57.37% compared to high within the same period of time.

Micron Technology, Inc. [NASDAQ:MU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.37.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 03/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Micron Technology, Inc. [MU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] sitting at +31.72 and its Gross Margin at +45.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00%. These measurements indicate that Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.00%. Its Return on Equity is 18.52, and its Return on Assets is 13.68. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.87 and P/E Ratio of 16.41. These metrics all suggest that Micron Technology, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] earns $632,595 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.40 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.78 and its Current Ratio is 2.58. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] has 1.15B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $58.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.14 to 61.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.97, which indicates that it is 5.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. [MU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.