Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] stock went up by 39.74% or 4.69 points up from its previous closing price of $11.80. The stock reached $16.49 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NVAX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +101.42% in the period of the last 7 days.

NVAX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $11.88, at one point touching $9.80. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $11.88. The 52-week high currently stands at $17.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -72.30% after the recent low of $3.54.

Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] sitting at -507.23.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 211.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 153.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 28.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] earns $90,470 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.62 and its Current Ratio is 2.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] has 33.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $389.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 17.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 365.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.94, which indicates that it is 15.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 86.32. This RSI suggests that Novavax, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax, Inc. [NVAX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.