Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] shares went lower by -3.27% from its previous closing of $31.81, now trading at the price of $30.77, also adding -1.04 points. Is OXY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.37 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of OXY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 892.26M float and a -27.73% run over in the last seven days. OXY share price has been hovering between $68.83 and $31.16 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] sitting at +27.94 and its Gross Margin at +39.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.50%. Its Return on Equity is 19.64, and its Return on Assets is 9.58. These metrics suggest that this Occidental Petroleum Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.11.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] earns $1,603,182 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.90 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.17 and its Current Ratio is 1.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has 911.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $28.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.16 to 68.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 5.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.24. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] a Reliable Buy?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.