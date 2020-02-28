The share price of Parsley Energy, Inc. [NYSE: PE] inclined by $12.87, presently trading at $13.12. The company’s shares saw 5.68% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $12.41 recorded on 02/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PE fall by -24.18% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -20.63% compared to -4.05 of all time high it touched on 02/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -24.74%, while additionally dropping -30.88% during the last 12 months. Parsley Energy, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $24.61. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 11.49% increase from the current trading price.

Parsley Energy, Inc. [NYSE:PE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.87.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] sitting at +28.47 and its Gross Margin at +36.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.20%. These measurements indicate that Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.70%. Its Return on Equity is 3.09, and its Return on Assets is 1.82. These metrics suggest that this Parsley Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.58. Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.12 and P/E Ratio of 20.93. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.50.

Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] has 383.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.41 to 22.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 7.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.18. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] a Reliable Buy?

Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.