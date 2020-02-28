The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] took an upward turn with a change of -4.99%, trading at the price of $27.43 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.99 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Carlyle Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.08M shares for that time period. CG monthly volatility recorded 3.39%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.54%. PS value for CG stocks is 2.98 with PB recorded at 5.49.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.87.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] sitting at +37.41 and its Gross Margin at +81.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.50%. Its Return on Equity is 47.73, and its Return on Assets is 2.85. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,126.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,108.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.01 and P/E Ratio of 9.50. These metrics all suggest that The Carlyle Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] earns $1,891,718 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has 348.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.33 to 34.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 4.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.10. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] a Reliable Buy?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.