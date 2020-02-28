The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [NYSE: GS] stock went down by -4.51% or -9.28 points down from its previous closing price of $205.69. The stock reached $196.41 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, GS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -14.00% in the period of the last 7 days.

GS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $213.48, at one point touching $205.37. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $213.48. The 52-week high currently stands at $250.46 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 3.83% after the recent low of $180.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [NYSE:GS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $205.69.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] sitting at +19.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.50%. These measurements indicate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.30%. Its Return on Equity is 9.40, and its Return on Assets is 0.88. These metrics suggest that this The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 452.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.13.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] has 357.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $73.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 180.73 to 250.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 2.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.86. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.