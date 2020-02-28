TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $15.90 after TPH shares went down by -3.40% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [NYSE:TPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.46.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] sitting at +8.27 and its Gross Margin at +19.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.50%. Its Return on Equity is 9.77, and its Return on Assets is 5.35. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TPH financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.97 and P/E Ratio of 10.77. These metrics all suggest that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.80. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 8.92. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] has 136.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.30 to 18.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 4.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.