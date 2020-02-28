Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $13.46 after TWO shares went down by -4.74% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.13.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] sitting at +18.28 and its Gross Margin at +92.42.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.20%. Its Return on Equity is 7.02, and its Return on Assets is 0.98. These metrics suggest that this Two Harbors Investment Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 610.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 84.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 101.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.90.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has 279.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.06 to 15.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 2.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.70. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] a Reliable Buy?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.