VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $1.24 after VBIV shares went down by -5.34% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.31.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 03/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] sitting at -1792.25 and its Gross Margin at -34.40.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -18.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 50.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.59.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] earns $29,955 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 33.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.60 and its Current Ratio is 2.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has 178.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $233.52M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 2.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 166.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.