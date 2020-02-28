Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] opened at $10.32 and closed at $10.74 a share within trading session on 02/27/20. That means that the stock dropped by -14.62% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $9.17.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] had 4.98 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.14M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.00%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.17%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $2.44 during that period and BE managed to take a rebound to $16.63 in the last 52 weeks.

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.74.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 03/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] sitting at -21.49 and its Gross Margin at +15.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -31.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -25.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -23.90%. Its Return on Assets is -18.52.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 114.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -11.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] earns $486,902 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.71 and its Current Ratio is 2.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has 127.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.44 to 16.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 275.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation [BE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.