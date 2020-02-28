Glaukos Corporation [NYSE: GKOS] opened at $59.86 and closed at $61.47 a share within trading session on 02/27/20. That means that the stock dropped by -29.88% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $43.10.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Glaukos Corporation [NYSE: GKOS] had 2.37 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 403.82K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.99%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.27%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $53.19 during that period and GKOS managed to take a rebound to $84.65 in the last 52 weeks.

Glaukos Corporation [NYSE:GKOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.47.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Glaukos Corporation [GKOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] sitting at -7.17 and its Gross Margin at +86.17, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.80%. Its Return on Equity is -8.30, and its Return on Assets is -6.95. These metrics suggest that this Glaukos Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -340.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.20. Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 105.16.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] earns $414,824 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.97. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.38 and its Current Ratio is 5.81. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] has 44.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.19 to 84.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -18.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 5.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.16. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] a Reliable Buy?

Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.