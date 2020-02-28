Teradyne, Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] opened at $59.53 and closed at $61.43 a share within trading session on 02/27/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.92% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $58.41.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Teradyne, Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] had 4.04 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.14M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.86%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.98%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $38.00 during that period and TER managed to take a rebound to $81.57 in the last 52 weeks.

Teradyne, Inc. [NASDAQ:TER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.43.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Teradyne, Inc. [TER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Teradyne, Inc. [TER] sitting at +23.52 and its Gross Margin at +57.30, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.50%. These measurements indicate that Teradyne, Inc. [TER] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.50%. Its Return on Equity is 31.79, and its Return on Assets is 17.42. These metrics all suggest that Teradyne, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Teradyne, Inc. [TER] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 30.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 39.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.83. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.71 and its Current Ratio is 3.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Teradyne, Inc. [TER] has 172.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 81.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 3.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.15. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Teradyne, Inc. [TER] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. [TER], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.