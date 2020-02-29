Centogene N.V. [CNTG], a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies, will be raising awareness and building community for all those affected by rare genetic diseases with simultaneous events in Berlin, Germany, Pakistan, and Mexico on Rare Disease Day 2020. CENTOGENE’s Rare Disease Day events will bring together patients, advocacy groups, policy makers, researchers, health professionals, and the wider community – focused on improving the overall knowledge and identifying solutions to the challenges that rare diseases pose to patients and their families.

“Rare Disease Day is extremely important for people everywhere and from all backgrounds to come together and increase awareness of rare diseases. While rare diseases are often overlooked due to the very nature of the term, in reality, rare diseases affect roughly 350 million individuals around the world ─ having an immense impact on not only the patients, but also our communities. Our mission is to shorten the diagnostic odyssey of all rare patients, and with these global events we want to emphasize the vital collaboration that will make life-changing impacts,” said Prof. Arndt Rolfs, Founder and CEO of CENTOGENE.

CENTOGENE’s Rare Disease Day 2020 activities will kick off in Lahore, Pakistan. The Company together with the Children’s Hospital of Lahore, will hold a special Rare Disease Day 2020 celebration spotlighting the diagnostic and everyday challenges patients and their families face. The event will include presentations, talks, and a panel discussion reflecting the perspectives of patients and patient organizations.

The rare disease spotlight will then be passed to Berlin, where policy makers, public authorities, researchers, health professionals, and community members will come together under one roof to discuss innovative approaches to shorten the diagnostic odyssey of rare disease patients. Throughout the day, there will be presentations, musical performances, and short films featuring rare disease patients and their families. As part of the event, CENTOGENE will kick-off the inaugural Rare Disease Film Festival 2021.

Centogene N.V. [CNTG], the Iberoamerican Alliance of Rare Diseases (ALIBER), and the Mexican Organization of Rare Diseases (OMER) will then wrap-up Rare Disease Day alongside patients, patient organizations, physicians, politicians, and community members from all over Latin America. The event will emphasize the vital role of patient organizations, and serve as an opportunity for all sides to discuss a collaborative approach and modern technologies to create life-changing solutions for rare disease patients and their families



As part of the global events, Centogene N.V. [CNTG] will provide details on the film competition that will immediately commence following the 2020 events. “We are excited to have whet the creative appetite of artists for the film competition”, said Arndt Rolfs. “This will help the topic of rare diseases gain the attention it deserves – after all, it affects over 350 million people worldwide.”

Centogene N.V. [CNTG] has 19.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $264.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.80 to 15.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 02/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Centogene N.V. [CNTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Centogene N.V. [CNTG] sitting at -30.46 and its Gross Margin at +50.74, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -30.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -21.90%. Its Return on Equity is -50.44, and its Return on Assets is -16.77. These metrics suggest that this Centogene N.V. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Centogene N.V. [CNTG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 72.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -11.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -23.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.23.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.62. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.13 and its Current Ratio is 1.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Conclusion: Is Centogene N.V. [CNTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Centogene N.V. [CNTG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.