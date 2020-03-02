Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] gained by 0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $45.70 price per share at the time. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. represents 1.13B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.48B with the latest information.

The Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. traded at the price of $45.70 with 34.57 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AMD shares recorded 56.81M.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.48.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] sitting at +8.75 and its Gross Margin at +42.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.40%. Its Return on Equity is 16.66, and its Return on Assets is 6.44. These metrics all suggest that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 61.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 19.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 104.91 and P/E Ratio of 154.53. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] earns $590,439 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.53 and its Current Ratio is 1.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] has 1.13B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $51.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.03 to 59.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.95, which indicates that it is 8.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.