Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AERI] took an upward turn with a change of 2.88%, trading at the price of $17.50 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.49 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 921.65K shares for that time period. AERI monthly volatility recorded 5.69%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.59%. PS value for AERI stocks is 11.30 with PB recorded at 4.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:AERI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.01.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AERI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AERI] sitting at -268.27 and its Gross Margin at +89.41.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -62.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -52.70%. Its Return on Equity is -101.12, and its Return on Assets is -54.11. These metrics suggest that this Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.87. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AERI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.73.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.25 and its Current Ratio is 4.50. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AERI] has 45.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $789.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.97 to 50.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 7.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AERI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AERI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.