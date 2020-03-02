AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] opened at $16.97 and closed at $17.04 a share within trading session on 02/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.58% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $17.65.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] had 3.05 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.83M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.44%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.81%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $14.51 during that period and AGNC managed to take a rebound to $19.65 in the last 52 weeks.

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.04.

Fundamental Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] sitting at +63.59 and its Gross Margin at +100.00, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.50%. These measurements indicate that AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 896.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 155.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 34.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 98.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91. AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.11 and P/E Ratio of 15.29. These metrics all suggest that AGNC Investment Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has 557.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.51 to 19.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.30, which indicates that it is 3.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.