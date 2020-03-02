Altair Engineering Inc. [NASDAQ: ALTR] shares went higher by 4.80% from its previous closing of $33.21, now trading at the price of $34.80, also adding 1.59 points. Is ALTR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ALTR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 37.14M float and a -4.19% run over in the last seven days. ALTR share price has been hovering between $43.28 and $27.91 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Altair Engineering Inc. [NASDAQ:ALTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.21.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Altair Engineering Inc. [ALTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Altair Engineering Inc. [ALTR] sitting at +1.79 and its Gross Margin at +67.96, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50%. Its Return on Equity is -2.33, and its Return on Assets is -1.23. These metrics suggest that this Altair Engineering Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 91.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.95. Altair Engineering Inc. [ALTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 81.84.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.75. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.31.

Altair Engineering Inc. [ALTR] has 68.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.91 to 43.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Altair Engineering Inc. [ALTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. [ALTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.