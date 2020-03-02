AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: AMCX] opened at $28.00 and closed at $28.30 a share within trading session on 02/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 9.54% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $31.00.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: AMCX] had 2.06 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 667.24K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.21%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.50%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $27.54 during that period and AMCX managed to take a rebound to $68.42 in the last 52 weeks.

AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:AMCX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] sitting at +25.25 and its Gross Margin at +47.45, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40%. These measurements indicate that AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.50%. Its Return on Equity is 77.46, and its Return on Assets is 7.00. These metrics all suggest that AMC Networks Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.39. AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.66 and P/E Ratio of 4.67. These metrics all suggest that AMC Networks Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.37 and its Current Ratio is 2.90. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] has 50.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.54 to 68.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 10.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.