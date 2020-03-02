The share price of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. [NYSE: AHT] inclined by $2.03, presently trading at $2.16. The company’s shares saw 7.46% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.01 recorded on 02/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AHT fall by -15.62% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -14.62% compared to -0.40 of all time high it touched on 02/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -13.25%, while additionally dropping -59.18% during the last 12 months. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.41. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.25% increase from the current trading price.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. [NYSE:AHT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.03.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. [AHT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. [AHT] sitting at -9.47 and its Gross Margin at +8.87, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.80%. Its Return on Equity is -31.51, and its Return on Assets is -2.42. These metrics suggest that this Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 88.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.67. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. [AHT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.06.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.32.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. [AHT] has 99.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $215.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.01 to 5.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 9.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. [AHT] a Reliable Buy?

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. [AHT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.