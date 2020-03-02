Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.[AAWW] stock saw a move by 4.87% on Thursday, touching 1.27 million. Based on the recent volume, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AAWW shares recorded 25.87M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. [AAWW] stock could reach median target price of $40.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. [AAWW] stock additionally went down by -15.87% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 14.33% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AAWW stock is set at -50.28% by far, with shares price recording returns by 1.87% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AAWW shares showcased 4.17% increase. AAWW saw -51.35% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 29.65% compared to high within the same period of time.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:AAWW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.48.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. [AAWW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. [AAWW] sitting at +6.82 and its Gross Margin at +14.69, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.00%. Its Return on Equity is -15.19, and its Return on Assets is -5.37. These metrics suggest that this Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.32. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. [AAWW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.37.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.58 and its Current Ratio is 0.58. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. [AAWW] has 25.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $691.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.61 to 54.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.15, which indicates that it is 10.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. [AAWW] a Reliable Buy?

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. [AAWW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.