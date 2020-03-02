Beyond Air, Inc. [NASDAQ: XAIR] opened at $8.00 and closed at $7.31 a share within trading session on 02/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 13.27% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $8.28.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Beyond Air, Inc. [NASDAQ: XAIR] had 1.1 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 232.38K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 19.29%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.48%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $3.45 during that period and XAIR managed to take a rebound to $7.90 in the last 52 weeks.

Beyond Air, Inc. [NASDAQ:XAIR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.31.

Fundamental Analysis of Beyond Air, Inc. [XAIR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Beyond Air, Inc. [XAIR] sitting at -39.60.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Beyond Air, Inc. [XAIR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -29.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Beyond Air, Inc. [XAIR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.42.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Beyond Air, Inc. [XAIR] earns $429,111 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.61 and its Current Ratio is 1.61. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Beyond Air, Inc. [XAIR] has 12.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $107.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.45 to 7.90. At its current price, it has moved up by 4.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 140.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.94. This RSI suggests that Beyond Air, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Beyond Air, Inc. [XAIR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. [XAIR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.