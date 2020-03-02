Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: APRN] gained by 2.88% on the last trading session, reaching $2.86 price per share at the time. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. represents 12.90M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.89M with the latest information.

The Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. traded at the price of $2.86 with 1.07 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of APRN shares recorded 431.94K.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:APRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.78.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [APRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [APRN] sitting at -10.67 and its Gross Margin at +31.77, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -20.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -42.80%. Its Return on Equity is -65.22, and its Return on Assets is -19.67. These metrics suggest that this Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.27. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [APRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.28.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.87 and its Current Ratio is 1.29. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [APRN] has 12.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $36.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.02 to 18.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [APRN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [APRN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.