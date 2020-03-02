bluebird bio, Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] gained by 8.31% on the last trading session, reaching $72.33 price per share at the time. bluebird bio, Inc. represents 55.35M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.00B with the latest information.

The bluebird bio, Inc. traded at the price of $72.33 with 1.46 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BLUE shares recorded 1.15M.

bluebird bio, Inc. [NASDAQ:BLUE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $66.78.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of bluebird bio, Inc. [BLUE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for bluebird bio, Inc. [BLUE] sitting at -1817.79 and its Gross Margin at +54.31.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -46.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -63.40%. Its Return on Equity is -49.82, and its Return on Assets is -39.78. These metrics suggest that this bluebird bio, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 90.68. bluebird bio, Inc. [BLUE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.78.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.15 and its Current Ratio is 5.15. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

bluebird bio, Inc. [BLUE] has 55.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.78 to 163.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.46, which indicates that it is 7.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is bluebird bio, Inc. [BLUE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. [BLUE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.