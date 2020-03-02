Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] saw a change by 1.45% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $59.92. The company is holding 2.28B shares with keeping 2.26B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 41.04% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -12.33% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -13.75%, trading +4.56% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 2.28B shares valued at 3.82 million were bought and sold.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.06.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] sitting at +24.63 and its Gross Margin at +65.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.20%. These measurements indicate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.50%. Its Return on Equity is 10.48, and its Return on Assets is 4.17. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BMY financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.62 and P/E Ratio of 27.23. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.37 and its Current Ratio is 1.60. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has 2.28B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $134.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.48 to 68.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 3.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.