Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] took an upward turn with a change of -5.29%, trading at the price of $2.15 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.52 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Callon Petroleum Company shares have an average trading volume of 15.35M shares for that time period. CPE monthly volatility recorded 7.26%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.76%. PS value for CPE stocks is 1.21 with PB recorded at 0.21.

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.27.

Fundamental Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] sitting at +36.78 and its Gross Margin at +44.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.10%. These measurements indicate that Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.90%. Its Return on Equity is 2.40, and its Return on Assets is 1.22. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CPE financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.16. Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.37 and P/E Ratio of 8.57. These metrics all suggest that Callon Petroleum Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.41.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has 356.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $809.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.90 to 8.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 13.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.51. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Callon Petroleum Company [CPE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.