Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ: CENX] opened at $5.16 and closed at $5.38 a share within trading session on 02/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 7.81% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.80.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ: CENX] had 1.92 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.56M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.02%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.19%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $5.02 during that period and CENX managed to take a rebound to $9.91 in the last 52 weeks.

Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ:CENX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.38.

Fundamental Analysis of Century Aluminum Company [CENX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Century Aluminum Company [CENX] sitting at -3.91 and its Gross Margin at -1.29, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.60%. Its Return on Equity is -10.65, and its Return on Assets is -5.04. These metrics suggest that this Century Aluminum Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 75.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 26.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.46. Century Aluminum Company [CENX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 37.70.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.71 and its Current Ratio is 2.09. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX] has 82.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $479.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.02 to 9.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.99, which indicates that it is 11.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Century Aluminum Company [CENX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Century Aluminum Company [CENX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.