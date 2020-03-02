Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] took an upward turn with a change of 4.17%, trading at the price of $20.47 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.33 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Chimera Investment Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.33M shares for that time period. CIM monthly volatility recorded 1.87%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.64%. PS value for CIM stocks is 2.78 with PB recorded at 0.93.

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.65.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] sitting at +41.45 and its Gross Margin at +95.22, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.70%. These measurements indicate that Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.60%. Its Return on Equity is 10.80, and its Return on Assets is 1.51. These metrics suggest that this Chimera Investment Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 549.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 210.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 63.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 18.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 26.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 59.56 and P/E Ratio of 11.31. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has 195.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.10 to 22.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 3.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.