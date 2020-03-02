Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [NYSE: CFG] shares went higher by 1.41% from its previous closing of $31.69, now trading at the price of $32.14, also adding 0.45 points. Is CFG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.78 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CFG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 425.63M float and a -12.90% run over in the last seven days. CFG share price has been hovering between $41.29 and $30.91 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [NYSE:CFG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] sitting at +28.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.80%. These measurements indicate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.80%. Its Return on Equity is 8.33, and its Return on Assets is 1.09. These metrics suggest that this Citizens Financial Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.73 and P/E Ratio of 8.42. These metrics all suggest that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] has 437.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.91 to 41.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 3.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.53. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.